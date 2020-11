SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) sent a warning about unsolicited texts and emails about COVID-19.

This scam appears to advertise a COVID-19 study saying you can make more than $12,000 if you participate. A link displayed where you can sign up for the study.

Experts with BBB say clicking on the link will allow malware to be downloaded onto the smartphone or tablet being used.

You can learn more about scams on the Better Business Bureau’s website.