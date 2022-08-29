GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail.

The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold.

The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt or state tax document. However, the Collector’s Office says that they will never collect personal information such as birthdates, social security numbers, income information, marital or income status, etc.

The only address the Collector’s Office sends mail from is Collector of Revenue, Allen Icet 940 N Boonville Ave Springfield MO 65802.

The Collector’s Office says residents can always call 417-868-4036 to verify if something is from their office.