SBU twins named outstanding students in their field

BOLIVAR, Mo. — During what some would call challenging times, more than 30 Southwest Baptist University students were given a reason to smile.

SBU students were awarded academic honors for the 2020-2021 school year, including twin sisters in separate majors.

Christina Foltz studies theatre, and Rebecca Foltz is an art student.

Both were named outstanding students in their field.

“I have done sound design,” Christina said. “I was assistant costumes designer. I really want to be a director. It’s my main goal. My sister was nominated for Outstanding Art Student a little bit before me.”

“I was very surprised and very grateful and honored to receive the award,” Rebecca said.

“I was like ‘Oh yeah good for her.’ I was proud,” Christina said.

Christina is two minutes younger than Rebecca.

“There’s always been a level of competitiveness,” Christina said. “A friendly one. Like we were both still very proud of each other and still happy for each other and still wanted each other to succeed. But it’s always that ‘wanting more’ kind of a thing.”

Christina eventually tied up the friendly competition after being named outstanding theatre student.

Rebecca is a graphic design major.

“I became interested in graphic design in high school,” Rebecca said. “My art teachers there and friends really pushed me to take a graphic design class there. At first, I was like oh I don’t know computers. That’s kind of a little scary for me. But then I took the class and really ended up enjoying it.

“The dream job for me would be the in-house graphic designer for a theatre company. Or probably also doing freelance work for theatres and theatre artists.”

Sound familiar?

“She (Christina) definitely has influenced me and helped bring me into the theatre world,” Rebecca said. “I don’t think I would be as involved in theatre if she wasn’t there.”

Christina and Rebecca say their achievements are something they’ll continue to tell their parents about.