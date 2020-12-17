Save to Take: Director of Health and Senior Services responds to COVID vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri is sharing its guidance on who should and shouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine as more doses become available.

Doctor Randall Williams, the state Department of Health and Senior Services director, said the vaccine is safe and encourages as many Missourians as possible to get vaccinated.

When you get the vaccine, it is done in two doses that are done 21 days apart.

If you are pregnant or have had COVID-19, you can still get vaccinated.

It is not recommended for people under the age of 16 or have a severe reaction to the vaccine’s first dose.

Williams said he hopes people will seriously think about getting the vaccine.

“Both the scientists at Pfizer, the external and internal scientists at the FDA approved it, then the Advisory Council approved it, then the FDA itself approved it then it got to Missouri. We looked at it this weekend with various people, and we approved it to be safe,” said Williams.

The state said you still must practice COVID-19 precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus.