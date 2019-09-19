Saudi oil attack could lead to global economic recession

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Tensions remain high following what the US believes was an Iranian strike on Saudi oil facilities.

Experts say Saudi Arabia and Iran have been rivals with tense relations for as long as anyone can remember.

Saturday’s attack on Saudi’s oil facilities led to the largest single-day increase in the price of oil on record.

Missouri state professor and middle eastern politics expert David Romano said both US and Saudi investigators believe the attack was launched from an Iranian base despite Iranian officials denying any involvement.

The u-s will roll out more economic sanctions while keeping a military option on the table.

This is a developing story.

