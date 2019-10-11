Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at College of the Ozarks

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, spoke at a fall convention at College of the Ozarks (C of O).





According to the college, more than 3,000 people attended this convocation.

Sanders told stories from her life and her time in the White House as President Trump’s press secretary.

“We faced a lot of battles in the course of my time in the administration. A lot of them are still going on, but we accomplished a lot. I’m incredibly proud of everything that we did,” Sanders said.

Sanders encouraged her listeners to stand strong in their faith.

“Don’t allow the noise and distractions of the world to define you,” Sanders said. “God’s already done that, and nobody can do it better. I think the most important thing you can do as a person of faith is own it. Don’t just own it in church on Sunday but own it in the most public way that you possibly can.”

A freshman nursing major, Hailey White, was inspired by Sander’s speech.

“Mrs. Sanders’ challenge to young people to go out into the world and be the somebody to do something truly inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and stand up for the values and morals that I believe in,” White said.

Sanders currently resides in Arkansas with her husband, Bryan, and their three children, Scarlett, Huck, and George.