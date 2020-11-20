Santa to A Senior: A chance to give gifts to a local senior citizen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Home Instead Senior Care and Harter House teamed up to let the community give back to local seniors.

Groups will be working with the community to identify seniors in the area who may not receive any gifts this year for Christmas. Gift ideas for the chosen seniors will be hanging on a tree at the Harter House on Republic Road for people to see.

Participants can buy the gift requested and bring it to Harter House before Dec. 13. Items on the wish list usually include blankets or toiletries.

Chris Blane, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, said social isolation is a big struggle for seniors.

“As a society, we tend to focus on kids at Christmas, so a lot of times seniors are left out,” said Blane. “We just want to do something where we can give back to them because they’ve done so much for us and have done so much for our country. And want to make sure they are thought of as well.”

This is the twelfth year for the Be a Santa to a Senior Program. Volunteers have been limited for the program due to COVID-19.