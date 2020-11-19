Santa helps open the new skating rink in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — The legendary Santa Claus came down in a helicopter to help open up Branson’s new ice skating rink.

The 7,200 square-foot rink is the same size as the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York and located right underneath the Branson Ferris Wheel at 3325 W. 76 Country Blvd.

“We are excited to welcome The Holidays on Ice to Branson,” said Craig Wescott, CEO and co-owner of The Track Family Fun Parks. “This is the culmination of the efforts of many in the community, and we are thrilled to provide such a wonderful location for Branson residents and visitors to gather this Christmas season.”

Standard operating hours will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily and will be open until Jan. 3, 2021. It costs $13 to get unlimited skating, $2 to rent skates and $5 for skate helpers. A 10-time punchcard can be purchased for $120. The punchcard includes skate rentals and can be shared among friends and family.

You can find more information at the Track Family Fun Park’s website or call (417) 334-1612.