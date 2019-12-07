Santa Claus uses sign language with deaf children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For children that are hard of hearing communicating their Christmas wishes can be difficult.

That’s why the Deaf Awareness Group of Southwest Missouri welcomed an American Sign Language-fluent Santa Claus to Bass Pro Shops!

More than 100 deaf and hard of hearing students from all across the Ozarks came together in Springfield.

At Bass Pro Shops Santa’s Wonderland, children had the chance to share their wishlists directly with Santa.

Each family also received a free photo of the special visit.

Linda Cheek with the Deaf Awareness Group of Southwest Missouri says events like this are crucial for deaf children who may feel isolated.

“Here, they see other kids, they see teenage deaf, they see adult deaf. And so they realize they are not alone,” Cheek said. “There is a deaf community here that they can get involved in.”

This is the fifth year Bass Pro Shops has hosted the event.