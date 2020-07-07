Salvation Army welcomes two new majors as Major Buttrey retires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Salvation Army in Springfield is transitioning two new majors as Major Robert Buttrey and his wife Vicki are retiring.

The Buttrey’s served as interim majors after Majors Butch and Lisa Frost had to go on sick leave while Butch continues his battle with cancer.

When the Buttrey’s signed up to be interim majors, they only planned to do so for about three months.

“We didn’t anticipate going through a Christmas season, and we did. Then we definitely didn’t anticipate a pandemic,” says Buttrey.

He and his wife had been volunteering for the Salvation Army prior to taking the interim roles. Now in their retirement, they will go back to volunteering, relaxing, and spending time with family.

Taking their place are Majors Jon and Kris Augenstein. The Augenstein’s have served a variety of roles for over 20 years with the Salvation Army.

They have served communities in:

Illinois

Iowa

Flint, Michigan

“We were there for the first part of the water crisis. So that kind of battle-hardened us as far as responding to emerging needs in unusual circumstances,” says Jon about serving 11 years in Flint.

Recently, the couple helped Illinois and Iowa with COVID-19 response.

“We had about 25 units in that area. Each community adapted to that community’s risk level and program mixed to find unique ways to continue to serve people,” says Jon.

His wife, Kris, was in charge of women’s programming and senior programming for that area. Jon and Kris say they are eager to work in Springfield and plan on staying here until they feel ready to retire.