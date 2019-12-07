Salvation Army struggling to meet annual goal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We are getting closer to the end of the year but the Salvation Army is nowhere close to meeting its annual goal this year.

Two events will be held tomorrow to help reach the goal.

The first is match day at a Honda Don Wessell.

For every $20 you put in the kettle, the business will give $100 up to $10,000.

Another event tomorrow is a toy drive at the Village Inn on north Glenstone.

You can donate a toy or money and get free breakfast!

The toys will go to the Salvation Army toy store where families can pick out their Christmas gifts.

Last year more than $4,000 parents shopped there.

But Major Robert Buttrey says the money raised this time of year helps families all year long.

“We are feeding $84,000 a year, we are housing people in two shelters every day, providing children’s care, all-day summer and after schools,” Buttrey said.

This year you can donate with new technology right through your phone.

A code on the Salvation Army signs will prompt you to donate right on your screen.

You can also text SAL to 24365.

The goal is 1 million dollars and as of Wednesday only 17% of that goal had been met.