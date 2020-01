SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With temperatures going below freezing, the Salvation Army will be opening their warming centers in Missouri.

Warming center locations are opened when a Cold Advisory is issued or when the Cold Index is expected to hit 32 degrees, or if air temperature reaches below freezing.

The warming center in Springfield is located at the Springfield Corps Community Center, 1701 West Chestnut Expressway. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.