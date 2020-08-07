Salvation Army offers after school program for kids during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As schools are starting back up, one nonprofit is offering a program for kids to attend.

The Salvation Army is offering an after school program for children age’s five through thirteen.

The program will follow the Springfield Public School’s reopening plan and will be available to help parents with child care needs.

The program will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Salvation Army will be very limited in space and they will possibly have a waiting program.

With the Salvation Army, Jeff Smith says this is to help parents during these difficult times.

Smith says, “It’s an opportunity to help parents with this interesting time we’re having with COVID-19 and all the safety concerns. We want to keep the children safe and help the families be able to go to work and have peace of mind.”

Not only is the Salvation Army offering an after school program, but they’re teaming up with Walmart to prepare kids for the school year with an event called Stuff the Bus.