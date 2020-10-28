Salvation Army looking for bell ringers to raise money for programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene and Christian County need bell ringers to help raise money for the Salvation Army during the Red Kettle campaign.

Bell ringers will take their places outside local businesses starting Friday, Nov. 6.

The money collected over the holidays will fund programs happening all year.

If you can’t physically ring the bell this year, you can sign up to be a virtual bell ringer and raise money from Oct. 28, 2020, to Jan. 21, 2021.

People who are interested in becoming a bell ringer can apply either at the office on West Chestnut Expressway or apply online.