Salvation Army kicks off annual fundraiser to get fans to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Salvation Army’s annual fan drive is underway— the event works to keep our friends and neighbors without air conditioning cool over the summer. Westlake Ace Hardware is hosting the effort.

Monetary donations can be made toward fans at all Westlake Ace Hardware stores including those in West Plains.

Major Robert Buttrey with the Salvation Army of Springfield says no donation is too little.

Buttrey says this drive typically allows the non-profit to gift fans to anywhere from 100-200 families each year.

“We are serving people that meet three criteria: they don’t have air conditioning, they can be either a family with a disabled person a family with an elderly person or a family with children under 5,” Buttrey said.

The drive runs until June 21.

If you aren’t able to go to a Westlake Ace Hardware location you can also donate on the Salvation Army’s website.