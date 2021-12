SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Salvation Army will be hosting a Christmas lunch for the community on Christmas day.

The organization says it is prepared to host up to 530 people this year.

The meal will take place at 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway from 11:30am to 1 pm.

The organization will be providing turkey with all the trimmings, rolls from Lamberts, and pies from Village Inn.