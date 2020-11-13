Salvation Army Christmas Assistance sign-ups now available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army says it expects to see a greater need for its services.

The non-profit is taking sign-ups for its Christmas assistance program now through the end of next week. This program provides toys for children 16 years and younger, in addition to food for those who need it most.

Those who are applicable for applying include:

Families with children age 16 and under

Households with seniors age 60 and up

Households with disabled individuals

They will be serving those who reside in Christian and Greene Counties.

The location will be at 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway. Sign-up times are from November 9-13 and November 16-20, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. An evening time will be available on November 16 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Distribution for families will be on Thursday, December 17 at 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., while distribution for seniors and disabled individuals will be on Wednesday, December 16 at 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Those who want to apply will need to bring with them:

Valid photo ID of the person applying

Social Security cards for each person in the household

Proof of address with the applicant’s name, such as a monthly bill (ex. utility, phone, bank) dated: September, October or November, or a copy of your current lease or Section 8 paperwork

If you are disabled you must bring your award letter for verification

Appointment times will be given at the sign-up.

“This is something that people in Southwest Missouri do, they take care of their neighbors they’re concerned when people are having a hard time that they help them out,” Maj. Jon Augenstein of the Salvation Army said.

The organization is also in need of volunteers to work as bell-ringers and help with the toy and food distributions.