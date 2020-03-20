Salons adapt to rules placed to prevent COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Salons are changing the way they do business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some aren’t taking new clients, and some are limiting appointments, some even closing down for a couple of weeks.

Madison Jones, an employee at Vivo Salon, says they’re taking health department directives, asking their clients if they’ve traveled recently, are showing symptoms, and today they started taking temperatures.

Like many other businesses, the situation changes by the day.

“It’s been more of day by day for us, so we’re not necessarily saying yes, your appointment is good to go, but we’re not saying no,” Jones said. “So, it’s just a waiting game to see what next week is like.”

Looking beyond Missouri, New Jersey has already ordered all salons to close temporarily.