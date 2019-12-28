Salesperson tricked into handing over keys to a new Jeep

Ar. — A central Arkansas car dealership is out more than $40,000 after two thieves tricked a salesperson into handing over the keys to a brand new Jeep.

Police say this all happened at a dealership in Hot Springs.

Two people using false identifications purchased a brand new 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Police say an employee at the dealership reported the theft.

Corporal Joey Williams with Hot Springs police says the two suspects are 59-year-old Della Mendez and 57-year-old Aldo Roberto Trevino.

“The name that they were using the contact that person that person ever been to Arkansas and I Mr. Trevino have been using his identity for over eight months,” Williams said.

The Better Business Bureau of Arkansas says people need to look closer at their finances, especially in today’s digital age.

Investigators have contacted the victim who lives in Florida he is working with Capitol One loan department to help restore his credit.