Salem, Missouri getting high utility bills, late notices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In Salem, Missouri, residents are saying utility bills are costing thousands of dollars, and notices are not being sent.

“The last bill that I’ve gotten is for three months; it’s over $3,500,” said Larry Robnett, a Salem resident.

Rebecca Gibbs knows other residents experiencing the same problem.

“I know an elderly friend here in Salem who got an electric bill for over $2,856 this month,” said Gibbs.

Residents are saying they have been carrying a huge financial burden for over a year.

“I know a single mother; her bill was over $4,000,” said Barb Jamison, another Salem resident.

It’s not only the amount of the bill catching people off guard; these bills are showing up several months late.

“It took four months before I could get my first bill,” said Jamison. “And then we get a bill for three or four months at once, worth of usage, and they want to charge you interest. Why are we penalized for their mess up?”

The number of signatures gathered so far is unclear.

But according to Salem News Online, Mayor Brad Nash said, “he is concerned that the state audit will not accomplish exactly what citizens expect.”

We were unable to reach members of the city of Salem.