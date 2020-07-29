Salem man pleads guilty to rape and sodomy, sentenced to 28 years

DENT COUNTY, Mo.– Michael Chilton of Salem is expected to serve 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several counts of rape and sodomy.

Chilton has been charged with:

First-degree statutory rape- 10 years

Two counts of Second-degree statutory rape- two six-year counts

Second-degree statutory sodomy- six years

Chilton was arrested in 2018 after a 17-year-old woman came forward to law enforcement, alleging that Chilton had been raping her since age 12 in numerous instances.

According to the probable cause statement, Chilton told the victim he was “teaching and educating” her about sex. If the victim refused, Chilton would insult her. The victim also alleges that Chilton would make her perform sexual activities if she wanted to go somewhere or wanted something.

Court documents also say another young female came forward with similar allegations against Chilton after the arrest.