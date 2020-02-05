Safe Kids promotes Burn Awareness Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– This week is National Burn Awareness Week.

“About 500 kids a year are actually killed and burned or scald incidences,” said Safe Kids Coordinator Becky Spain. “About 120,000 end up in our emergency rooms.”

Spain says it’s important to teach students things they can do to prevent themselves from being burned.

This includes fire safety in the home.

“Some of the kids already knew if you smell smoke get down low,” said Spain. “We talked about touching the door, if the doors hot, don’t open the door because you don’t want what’s on the other side of that door to come into the room.”

Spain says most fire-related injuries are burns.

In fact, approximately every 60 seconds someone in the U.S. will sustain a burn injury serious enough to require treatment.

“I learned that in a fire that you have to stop drop and roll and cover your face when you’re doing it and that you have to know where your meeting place is,” said Third-grader Cooper Katrosch.

Katrosch and his peers also learned about tools vs. toys found in their homes.

“It’s important that kids understand that we do have things in our homes that do have flames that we have to have, but these are not toys for them to play with,” said Spain.

Burn Awareness Week is held each year during the first full week in February.