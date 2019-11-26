Safe cooking demonstration by the Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we get nearer to the holidays the risk of kitchen fires increases.

Today the Springfield Fire Department held a safe cooking demonstration.

Firefighters simulated things such as a grease fire and explained first what not to do in that situation but also ways to protect yourself and how to prevent one in the first place.

The department gave several tips if you’re cooking this Thanksgiving.

Never leave the room.

Don’t have clutter in the kitchen.

Don’t attempt to extinguish a fire bigger than a small trash can.

But if that happens, get out of the house, call 911 and make sure your family has a meeting place outside.

Heather Parker, a fire and safety educator, says these tips can save a life.

“There’s more risk around the holidays, Parker said. “People are in their kitchens more cooking. Cooking fires are our number 1 cause of fires throughout the year. About 30 percent of our residential fires are from cooking. And that holds true in the national trend as well.”

you definitely don’t want to use water to stop a grease fire because that actually pushes the grease out of the pan.

Instead, remove the oxygen from the grease or move the pan off the burner.