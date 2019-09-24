Sacred text spotlighted at Evangel University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A sacred text with a long history is in the spotlight at Evangel University in Springfield.

The university recently was given an authentic Torah scroll as a donation from a non-profit called “god’s ancient library.”

The scroll is believed to have survived the holocaust in Eastern Europe.

Vince Medina, Old Testament Professor said the Torah comes from Poland and is anywhere between 125 to 200 years old.

Students will soon be able to read original Hebrew script.

Evangel University is building a protective display and plans to have a dedication ceremony in the spring.

This is a developing story.