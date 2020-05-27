RV sales on the rise during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– RV sales are on the rise not only nationwide, but locally as well.

Reliable RV in Springfield dealers say the sales have spiked in the past two to three weeks more than 20-percent from this time last year and they expect it to continue.

Customers are saying they want to get out and travel but still stay socially distant.

Nate Bowling at Reliable RV says, “RV sales in general are up a lot of pint up demand really with everybody with the stay at home order and with people probably not wanting to fly or take cruises this allows people to take a vacation kind of in their own oasis and in their own safe spot.”

Local campsites said they saw more RV’s and campers on Memorial Day weekend than in years past.