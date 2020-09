SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Greene County Park Board is hosting some fall events at the Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.

Starting n Sept. 26, people will be able to see a pumpkin patch and go through a corn maze until Oct. 25.

The attractions are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the pumpkin patch and corn maze are the only two annual fall activities happening this year at the farm park.