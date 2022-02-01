SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — From snagging some essentials to stocking up on supplies, grocery stores have been busy Tuesday (2-1-22) with shoppers preparing to get hit with a winter storm.

Springfield’s Price Cutter on East Battlefield says it serves about 2,300 customers on a typical day. On days like today, staff expect to serve about 3,600.

A blast of winter weather is expected to hit the Ozarks, putting strain on stores already challenged by supply chain woes and staffing shortages.

One shopper tells OzarkFirst they haven’t been able to find any biscuits. Others are seeing nearly-empty shelves in the water, paper towel, and bread isles.

“Just some food, just some good soup, chili, and stuff like that, just in case we do get shut in for a day or two,” says shopper Chip Thompson. “There are a lot of empty shelves. I haven’t found everything I need. There are some things that that I may have to hit another store on the way home, but that’s kind of become par for the course these days.”

Thompson assures he’s not panic buying. Rather, he’s being proactive.

“I’m not panicked, but there are some things that we need and we live in Marshfield, so it’s good in the path and, you know, they say right on the I-44 corridor.”

Those working the registers say weeks like these remind them of the holiday rush.

Guest Relations Manager Dave Plemmons says like most, Price Cutter is still being faced with delayed shipments. He says no matter what arrives, he’s happy to have something to fill the shelves.

“We try to make sure that everybody’s taken care of, you know, some people like the curbside shopping, other people want to, you know, make that personal trip in, but we want to take care of everybody the best we can,” he says.

As for staffing, Plemmons says they’re doing the best they can. He says on days like these, he’ll never say no to someone picking up an extra shift.

“If we can do with a smile on her face and then collapse when it’s all over and that’s OK.”

If you’re still needing to stock up on some essentials, it will be best to finish your shopping by Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service expects rain to switch over to a wintry mix around sunset on Wednesday.