Rural school districts take advantage of more security measures

Mo.– Rural Missouri school districts are implementing more security measures and taking advantage of it being legal for school personal to be armed.

Missouri law now allows a school to designate someone to be a school protection officer, this person must complete 120 hours of training.

Superintendent of Skyline School, Mark Beem, said the reason he made the decision to train some of his staff to be armed is because they share the school resource office with two other schools.

Beem is one of 13 school district leaders to go through the conceal carry training. Most of these schools are in rural areas where the response time can take up to 30 minutes.

This is a developing story.






