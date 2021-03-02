Rural pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccinations

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the state of Missouri is continuing to roll out vaccines, big hospitals and pharmacies are receiving their doses. However, as Missouri Governor Mike Parson pointed out, what about people who live in rural areas?

One pharmacy that’s providing doses to residents who may not be able to go to bigger cities.

“The Pharmacy” is giving out COVID-19 Moderna vaccines to residents around the area so they don’t have to go all the way to Springfield to get vaccinated.

“They may have limited transportation, or it may be a huge effort for them to get into a bigger city,” said Coleen Viefhaus, who received her first dose at The Pharmacy on Feb. 26, “this just becomes so much more convenient.”

Viefhaus was thrilled to find out The Pharmacy, a place close to her home, offered Moderna.

“I live between Pleasant Hope and Fair Grove,” said Viefhaus. “It’s lovely. When you’re in a small community, you usually like to support local. And they support you in doing things like this.”

“The majority of the vaccines initially was distributed to national chains,” said Whitney Grove, owner of The Pharmacy.

People who lived in rural areas struggled to find a vaccination site.

“Other people have said that their children won’t let them see their grandkids until they’re vaccinated, so it’s really been divisive for families,” said Grove.

The Pharmacy owner jumped through quite a few hoops to get this vaccine available at his pharmacies in Pleasant Hope and Ash Grove.

“We went into a collaborative agreement with CMH citizen’s memorial hospital, out of bolivar,” said Grove.

Grove is happy with the outcome.

“We’re very excited,” Grove said, “when people called or come in, they’re ecstatic because they’ve called and called, been on waiting lists all over the place.”

The Pharmacy has vaccinated 200 people so far and can usually only do groups of 10.