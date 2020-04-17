Rural hospitals struggle in response to COVID-19

ARKANSAS.– Hospitals are losing thousands of dollars a day and many procedures are on hold because of the fight against COVID-19.

This is hitting rural hospitals especially hard.

Professionals from North Arkansas Regional Medical Center told me their numbers have been down as well.

They believe part of this has to do with social distancing and people wanting to stay home as they’ve been instructed.

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center also believes everyone has become more aware of unnecessary visits to the ER, resulting in a decline.

They also attribute these lower numbers to the access of other types of care they are currently providing, such as telecommunicating with patients, and a new drive-through viral screening clinic.

Chief nursing officer and C.O.O. of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, Sammie Cribbs says the decline in numbers is because many procedures have been put on hold.

Cribbs says, “We’re seeing an impact. The other thing that’s impacting us is the decrease in elective procedures. The governor of Arkansas asked for facilities to not do elective procedures at this time and try to reduce the chance of infecting more of the community, health care workers unnecessarily. And so in doing that it has put quite a burden on hospitals because it has significantly affected the revenue stream.”

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center is getting through this tough time with support from its community.