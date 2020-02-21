Rural firefighters and city leaders try to increase train track safety in Purdy

PURDY, Mo.– A group of rural firefighters is trying to prevent anyone else from dying at a train track crossing in Purdy.

One woman is deceased after her car was hit by an oncoming train.

Fransisca Perez Salas, 59, was driving the vehicle with two children riding along, the children were seriously injured and are being treated at the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the woman failed to yield at the train crossing, but the Purdy fire chief says this kind of accident has happened before.

Last night (2/20/2020), city leaders pitched ideas on how to make the crossing safer.

Chief Nick Mercer says Purdy city leaders have spent years working on getting guard rails at a railroad crossing at the same spot the accident happen.

So far, nothing has happened, and they are still waiting. Right now, the only safety precautions are the crossbuck sign and pedestrian bell; there are no guard rails or lights for when it’s dark outside.

Chief Mercer says, “Especially based after yesterday’s incident. We don’t feel like it should have happened if the proper safety procedures had been in place. You might not be able to hear the train whistle. You might not be able to see the train until you’re up next to the intersection. It has no crossing guard. It has no flashing lights. Only an audible warning device.”

Chief Mercer says his crews have responded to 3 separate accidents in the last couple of years at the crossing. However, this was the first time someone died.