Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley respond to the death of Qassem Soleimani

U.S. — The United States is sending more troops to the middle east After Iran has vowed retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed the country’s top general.

U.S. senator from Missouri, Roy Blunt, has released this statement about the death of Qassem Soleimani:

“Soleimani led Iran’s worldwide terrorist efforts,” Sen. Blunt said. “Hopefully his death sends a message to those in control of Iran that there is a price to be paid for being the number one state sponsor of terrorism.”

Senator Josh Hawley sent a tweet saying Soleimani has murdered American soldiers and terrorized innocents for long enough.

The U.S. blames Soleimani for planning a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last month that killed an American contractor.

And for approving the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad this week.

Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of defense, had this to say about Soleimani’s death.

“President Trump’s decision to remove Qassem Soleimani from the battlefield saved American lives, there is no doubt about that,” Pompeo said. “He was actively plotting in the region to take actions, a big action, as he described it, that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk.”

The president has dismissed threats from Iran that the country will seek revenge for the general’s death.

There are plans to send nearly 3,000 U.S. troops to the middle east.

The U.S. is also urging American citizens to leave the area immediately.

Michael Morell, a CBS news security contributor, shared the mixed feelings and worries as international tensions rise.

“The world is a better place without him,” Morell said. “The problem is that comes at a very high cost. Number one, there will be dead Americans, dead civilian Americans as a result of this, possibly over the next few days.”

Iraq’s parliament leader condemned the U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani. The parliament is considering a vote to expel U.S. forces from Iraq.