TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. — The Table Rock Lake Bridge will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 27, until Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 a.m.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), A floor beam will be replaced on the Route 76 bridge.

Drivers are urged by MoDOT to find alternate routes. Detours can be Missouri Route 173, Missouri Route 248 and Missouri Route 413.

This construction is a part of the Missouri Route 76/Table Rock Lake Bridge Project.