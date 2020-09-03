Route 66 Springfield Visitors Center reopens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Convention and Visitors Bureau re-opened its Route 66 Springfield Visitors Center Thursday.

The center closed nearly five months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson says it is taking extra precautions including taking temperatures of staff and guests and roping off certain areas like the merchandise area to limit touching.

Staff will get the items to look at for you.

Hand sanitizer is at the front entrance and masks are also provided.

The occupancy inside will be limited and curbside service is available. Information packages will be left outside the front door.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Last year, about 8500 people visited the center downtown.

The travel center at the airport will remain understaffed for the foreseeable future.