Route 66 Food Truck Park coming soon to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Route 66 in Springfield has it’s own museum, festival and soon– it’s own food truck park and diner.

Construction on Route 66 Food Truck Park began in November, and owner Kirk Wheeler said it’s finally all coming together. The diner will have a full-service bar and Route 66 gift shop.

“I’ve owned property on this street for 20 years and have studied the history of Route 66, and wanted to bring something that’ll help promote the history of the ol’ mother road,” said Wheeler.

The park is expected to host as many as 10 food trucks, and people will be able to have their food inside the diner.

“This community, or this part of town, or this corridor of Route 66 between Glenstone and National will finally have a restaurant,” Wheeler said.

The park and diner will be located on St. Louis Street.

“There’s no place to get anything to eat between Glenstone and National Avenue on St. Louis Street, so we’re going to fix that,” Wheeler said. “We’ll have 10 different opportunities.”

The food truck and diner is expected to open February first.

Wheeler wouldn’t say which restaurants are coming to the park. Instead, he said the information will be announced in the next couple weeks on the park’s Facebook page.