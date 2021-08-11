Route 66 festival committee to host vaccine event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival was scheduled for August 13th-August 14th but had to be canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Now the festival committee is partnering with Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Mobile Vaccination Unit, Springfield Fire Department, the Route 66 Car Museum, and IAFF Local 152 to host a COVID-19 vaccination event.

The event will be held at the Route 66 Car Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, August 14th.

Those who receive a first or second dose of the vaccine will receive free admission to the museum, a 15 dollar value.

The event will have Pfizer and Moderna available, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield Cora Scott says that the event is a chance to get vaccinated and celebrate Route 66.

“Thank you to Route 66 Car Museum owner Guy Mace and our partners for making this event possible. This is a wonderful opportunity to both get vaccinated against COVID-19 and celebrate Route 66. We have our sights set on 2022 and are planning to bring the festival back then if conditions allow us to do it safely,” says Scott.

Anyone who has questions about the vaccine is encouraged to call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Vaccine Hotline at 417-874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.