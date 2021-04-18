New Route 54 interchange in Lake Ozark opens Wednesday, April 21

LAKE OZARK, Mo.– The opening of the Lake of the Ozarks new interchange will take place in time for the annual increase in traffic headed to the area.

As part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s ongoing effort to bring improvements and increase the safety for travelers, contractors are scheduled to remove traffic signals at the intersection of U.S. Route 54, Business Route 54, Miller County Route W, and Osage Hills Road.

The removal of the signals is in connection with the opening of the new multi-million-dollar interchange that will tie in the roads with Route 54.

“This is a tremendous next step in the process of constructing the new interchange”, said Central Area Engineer Robert Lynch. “When the signals at the intersection are removed and the new interchange is opened, traffic will be able to flow more freely and safely through that area. We’re excited to reach this landmark moment in the project.”

The removal of the signals is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 21, and will result in the eastbound and westbound lane closures on Route 54.

