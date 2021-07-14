Rolla teen dead, two others seriously injured in accident near Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla teen is dead and two other people are seriously injured after a car accident on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 3:55 p.m. on Highway 63, just one mile north of Rolla, a 2013 Ford Escape was heading northbound when the driver, a 16-year-old female, crossed the center line, MSHP reports.

The Escape then side-swiped a 2011 Chevrolet Impala and then the Ford hit a 2019 Jeep Compass head-on.

The female juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and an occupant of the Jeep were both were seriously injured.

The Jeep and Ford were both totaled and the juvenile was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

This is Troop I’s 14th fatal crash this year.