Rolla students moving classrooms after student arrested with handgun

ROLLA, Mo. — An alternative program classroom at Rolla Junior High is being moved after a student brought a handgun to class the week of March 7.

In a statement from Rolla Public Schools, the goal was to move the classroom to the RTC Building next school year. Due to recent events, students are transitioning now to the RTC Building.

Keon Miller, a student in the alternative program classroom, was arrested in class with a handgun.

Miller was later charged with unlawful use of a firearm, first-degree harassment and second-degree domestic assault.

