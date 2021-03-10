Rolla Public School student arrested with handgun at the junior high building

ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla Public School student has been charged with stalking and for bringing a loaded handgun on the school campus, according to the Rolla Police Department.

Keon Miller, 18, was charged with first-degree harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree domestic assault.

On March 8, 2021, around 7 a.m., officers responded to an adult female who said her 16-year-old daughter was receiving death threats by text message from Miller.

The RPD says she and her daughter have an order of protection against Miller. According to the PC statement, the 16-year-old was in a car when Miller tried to kiss her. When she pushed away Miller pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at her, and said he would kill her if she got out of the car.

He then hit her within the head with his fists multiple times. But she was able to escape from the car and run into her residence. Though he was able to follow inside and began to beat her again.

Miller then threatened again that he would kill her and bury her alive and ran from the residence.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment that day.

He was arrested after a school resource officer overheard radio traffic and contacted the investigating officers and said the suspect was attending a class at an alternative school in the Rolla Junior High School building.

He was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Miller was placed in the Phelps County Jail and is being held on a $700,000 bond. He has an arraignment set for March 16, 2021.