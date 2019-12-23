Rolla police investigating infant’s death over the weekend

Breaking News
ROLLA, Mo.– The Rolla Police Department is working to figure out what caused the death of a baby over the weekend.

They received a call to check on the girl Saturday morning (12/ 21/2019).

Officers and emergency responders did CPR on the infant and transported her to a local hospital where she later died.

Officers with the Rolla crime unit are investigating the 22- month- old’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Rolla police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them. There’s even a confidential tip line, that number is 573- 364- 0111.

