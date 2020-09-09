Rolla Police Department investigating shooting, burglary

ROLLA, Mo. – The Rolla Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting that occurred between a husband and wife. Upon arrival, it was determined that a male and female had both been shot and were injured.

The suspect, Jessie R. Roberts, 41, of Waynesville, forced his way into the bedroom where the female victim, 40, was with her adult daughter and infant male.

Gunfire was exchanged between the female victim and the suspect, Roberts.

Both were airlifted to the nearest hospital. Roberts was taken into custody and charged with burglary in the first degree, assault in the first degree, attempted kidnapping, and armed criminal action.

Anyone having any additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joey Lahman with the Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308-1213. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573) 364-0111.