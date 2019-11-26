Rolla couple charged in child abuse case

ROLLA, Mo.– The Rolla Police Department responded to a call on October 13, 2019, of a possible child abuse incident with a four-month-old.

At the beginning of the investigation, police determined that the child had a broken arm from an unknown cause. According to a press release, Police later found out the child had sustained 18 broken bones on various parts of the body.

All injuries the child sustained were determined to be caused by trauma, not by accident.

The parents of the child Shawn D. Crall, 26, and Hannah M. Carll, 22, were charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect.

On November 25, 2019, both parents were arrested. Hannah posted a $250,000 bond and Shawn remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Detective Meyer with the Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation Unit at 573-308-1213.

This is a developing story.