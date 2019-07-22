Rolla man gets two life terms in prison for RV Park murder

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two park managers at an RV park in Miller County has been sentenced to two life terms plus 15 years.

Gary Lynn Sweet, 60, of Rolla was sentenced Friday (7-19-19) to life in prison for each of the murder charges, reduced from first-degree murder, 15 years for armed criminal action and 7 years for assault. The ACA and assault sentences are to be served concurrently, but consecutive to the life terms, according to online court records.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the criminal charges, officers were called to the Riverview RV Park on Woodriver Road just after midnight Nov. 8, 2017. A man and woman there told officers gunshots were fired into their RV around midnight. The man was struck by fragments, but had minor injuries.

The Mid-Missouri Major Crimes Task Force was called in, with officers from several agencies arriving at the park. When they did a full search, they found the bodies of park managers Jim and Sherri Parker in the park office building. They were found lying in bed with apparent gunshot wounds, the PC statement states. The door to the building had been forced open.

Investigators say Gary Sweet’s name came up during the investigation because Sweet, a former tenant of the park, had been evicted in October by the Parkers.