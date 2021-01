PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Rolla has died after drowning in Little Prairie Lake Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the man has been identified as 25-year-old Sumit Garg.

The drowning report says Garg entered the water by unknown means and became submerged, and did not resurface. Authorities found Garg 15 feet from the bank.

This marks Highway Patrol Troop I’s first drowning of 2021.