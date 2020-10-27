Rolla man charged after shooting at police, standoff

ROLLA, Mo.- A man has been charged after shooting at police then starting a standoff Monday evening.

41-year-old Eric Hollingsworth has been charged with:

  • First-degree assault
  • Armed Criminal Action
  • First-degree assault of an officer

According to a press release from the Rolla Police, an officer saw a vehicle that fit the description of a car involved in a theft investigation at a Rolla Walmart that Hollingsworth was a suspect of.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, and the car stopped behind an apartment complex. As the officer approached the car, the release states he found four people in the car, one of whom was Hollingsworth the suspect from the Walmart stealing. That man then left the car and started running.

The officer then chased Hollingsworth and attempted to use a taser gun, but it did not work. Rolla Police said he then pulled out a pistol, started shooting at the officer, and ran into a backyard. At this time, more law enforcement agencies showed up and cornered Hollingsworth, starting a 40-minute standoff before the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the officer sustained a knee injury, and neither the officer nor Hollingsworth were hit by gunfire during the incident.

