Rogersville schools learn importance of Veterans Day

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Students from Rogersville elementary to high school learned the importance of Veterans Day.

Today, students organized a breakfast for veterans and an assembly for the community.

The ceremony included a flag presentation and performances from Logan-Rogersville bands and choirs.

Toby Kite is the principal at Logan-Rogersville Middle School.

He says we can’t thank our veterans enough for their service.

“It’s an important day that, oftentimes doesn’t get the attention it deserves,” Kite said. “So this is a chance for us to say thank you to our veterans. It’s also an opportunity for us to show our students and help them remember what the day is really about.”

Today’s event was a joint effort between programs and groups at high school, middle school, elementary school.