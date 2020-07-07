Rogersville Police Department receive check for body cameras

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A check was presented to the Rogersville Police Department to help it get body cameras for its police officers.

The Community Foundation of Rogersville presented the check. Chief Paul Laughlin says the check will benefit the community as well as the department.

“I’m very happy, this will help the department out, show some transparency to the public too and help us with evidence collection,” said Laughlin.

Many prosecutors, according to Laughlin, like having the body camera footage to help with evidence.