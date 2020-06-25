Rogersville Police getting body cams

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Rogersville Police Department will be ordering body cams for their police officers.

According to chief Paul Laughlin, the department has discussed buying body cams the past few years.

The body cams will cost about $7,500.

Rogersville PD plans on ordering them from a company called “Digital Ally” in the next month and train their officers on how to use them.

The president of Community Foundation of Rogersville Brian VanFossen says the timing is right to get these body cams because the technology will help officers and citizens with accountability.

Chief Laughlin says many prosecutors like to have the body cam footage to help with evidence.