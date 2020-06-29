Rogersville man sentenced for killing daughter’s boyfriend

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Rogersville was sentenced for killing his daughter’s boyfriend in April 2017.

Berton Folsom, 41, was sentenced to 20 years for second-degree murder and 20 years for armed criminal action. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

According to the Rogersville Police Department, Folsom shot 26-year-old William Meyer in the back of the head after an argument in the 100 block of North Cherry Street in Rogersville.

According to court documents, Meyer was dating Folsom’s daughter Amanda Lowrey.

According to Amanda, she and her father and Meyer were drinking shots most of that day.

An argument between Amanda and Meyer began about him being unfaithful for about a month. The two came into an agreement about him going to his mother’s house.

Before leaving, Folsom helped Meyer jump-start his vehicle and got into an argument and exchanged words.

When Meyer walked back to the house, Folsom grabbed his pistol and shot Meyer in the living room.